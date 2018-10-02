Like a complex puzzle, a complete and nutritionally balanced diet offers the precise combination of nutrients that a kitten needs for healthy development throughout their 12-month growth period.



Kitten nutrition to support growth

The needs of growing kittens are very different from those of adult cats. Their diet must provide them with the nutrients needed to maintain ideal body condition, and with the right nutrient combination to develop their bodies and ensure proper growth.



To support this growth, kittens need higher proportions of protein in their diet. Proteins are important for building muscle, bone, and other tissues. An unbalanced diet can cause serious problems such as bone and joint issues.



Kitten nutrition must also take into account their immature digestion, immunity, and baby teeth. As well as having the right nutritional balance, their food needs to be easy to eat and digest. Find out more in our guide to feeding your kitten.

Why do kittens need kitten food?

At this critical period of their development, kittens require a tailored diet to help their body and mind develop. Their kitten diet will need to change as they transition from kitten to cat. Through decades of research, Royal Canin understands that the nutritional needs of kittens change as they go through that first year. As a result, we provide different formulas tailor-made to each stage of kittenhood. It is usually recommended to keep your kitten on a kitten diet until 12 months of age, after which they enter their adult life stage. Once an adult, their diet changes to focus, among other things, on their needs as well as maintaining an ideal weight.

Some breeds such as Maine Coon kittens may need to take kitten food for longer as they reach adult size and weight later - at 15 months.

What to feed a kitten to receive the right nutrients?

Thankfully, there are fantastic kitten foods out there that cater to every nutritional requirement your new kitten has. From birth, your kitten will get all the right nutrients from its mother's milk or a kitten milk replacer. When your kitten transitions to solid foods, it's important you find foods that are tailored to meet their needs as they grow.

If you're concerned about your kitten's nutrition, your veterinarian should be able to give you advice and answer the questions you may have.

Wet food vs dry food

As they transition to solid food, you may decide to feed your kitten wet or dry food - or a combination of both. Wet foods like our Mother and Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse are naturally soft and easy for kittens to eat. They are the perfect complement to dry foods such as our Mother and Babycat Dry Cat Food. In their early months, you may need to mix dry food with water or a kitten milk replacer to moisten and make it easier to chew. All of our wet and dry foods are completely balanced and formulated for the specific needs of growing baby kittens.

Key requirements for kitten nutrition

Quality proteins to aid growth

Supports immature immune system

Easily digestible

Tailored to mouth size and dental structure

Aids cognitive, skeletal and cell growth

The role of key nutrients

Different nutrients play different roles in your kitten’s first weeks and months of life. Over the last 50 years, our nutritional and research teams have spent countless hours researching the nutritional needs of kittens and the role they play in healthy growth and development.