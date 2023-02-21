Adult Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
ADULT INSTINCTIVE features a proven Macro Nutrient Profile that is preferred by cats. This profile represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. A Macro Nutrient Profile also influences long term palatability and dietary satisfaction.
MINERAL BALANCE
Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.
WEIGHT MAINTENANCE
Helps maintain ideal weight.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, salmon, wheat flour, wheat gluten, gelatin, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, modified corn starch, calcium sulfate, guar gum, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, carrageenan, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], choline chloride.
Crude Protein (min.) 10.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.9%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.8%, Moisture (max.) 81.5%.
This diet contains 777 kcal ME/kg; 66 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
FELINE HEALTH NUTRITION ADULT INSTINCTIVE thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.