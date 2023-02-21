American Shorthair Adult Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin American Shorthair Adult Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of this purebred cat 1 year and older.
SPECIAL AMERICAN SHORTHAIR JAW
This specially designed crescent-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture to make it easier for the American Shorthair’s medium-short muzzle to grasp. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
The American Shorthair is a strongly built cat that is prone to weight gain. This formula contains a balance of fiber and protein with a moderate fat level to help maintain healthy weight. Enriched with L-carnitine which is important for healthy fat metabolism.
HEALTHY SKIN & COAT
The American Shorthair cat has a short, dense, and lustrous coat. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics promote a balanced intestinal flora for optimal digestive health. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|
Daily Feeding Recommendations
|Cat's Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/4
|33
|3/8
|42
|1/2
|50
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/8
|41
|1/2
|51
|5/8
|62
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/2
|48
|1/2
|60
|5/8
|72
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1/2
|55
|5/8
|69
|3/4
|82
|15 lb (7 kg)
|5/8
|61
|3/4
|76
|7/8
|92
Royal Canin knows that what makes your American Shorthair cat magnificent is in the details. These affectionate, easygoing cats come in an array of gorgeous colors and love a good play session as much as they love a good nap. It takes the right diet to support digestive issues, keep them at a healthy weight, and maintain their signature coat’s luster and shine. That’s why Royal Canin created American Shorthair dry cat food. This tailor-made and exclusive breed-specific diet helps ensure your American Shorthair cat stays their most magnificent self. The right balance of fiber, fats, and proteins helps control weight gain. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion. Essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids give their coat a luxurious shine. And the crescent-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for your American Shorthair’s shortened muzzle to encourage chewing and help support good oral health. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Intense Beauty wet food for a meal that’s sure to please.