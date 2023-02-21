APPETITE CONTROL CARE thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

24 x 3oz

PROVEN RESULTS

83% of owners would recommend* the ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas. *Royal Canin internal study.

APPETITE CONTROL

ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE is a complete nutrition that can be used long-term to help reduce the feeling of hunger, with several actions: - Ideal fibre blend to support the feeling of fullness. - Adapted protein and fat levels for healthy weight maintenance. - Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in fat metabolism.

HIGHLY PALATABLE

Delicious, hunger-satisfying thin slices in gravy provide highly digestible proteins for optimal digestive health

BALANCED NUTRITION

Delivers complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats to help control begging behaviors and is suitable for spayed or neutered adult cats.

