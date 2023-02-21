Digestive Care Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats - Formulated to help support healthy digestion

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion

OPTIMAL STOOL

Highly digestible proteins help cats absorb nutrients better, while decreasing stool odor

SPECIALIZED KIBBLE

Exclusive small kibble size designed for little dogs with small jaws and picky appetites

SPECIAL FIBER BLEND

A specific blend of dietary fibers helps control hairball development for digestive health

Royal Canin Digestive Care Dry Cat Food is formulated for cats 1 year and older with sensitive stomachs

