Digestive Care Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats - Formulated to help support healthy digestion
Sizes available
3lb
6lb
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion
OPTIMAL STOOL
Highly digestible proteins help cats absorb nutrients better, while decreasing stool odor
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
SPECIAL FIBER BLEND
A specific blend of dietary fibers helps control hairball development for digestive health
Royal Canin Digestive Care Dry Cat Food is formulated for cats 1 year and older with sensitive stomachs