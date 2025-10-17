Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

HomeCatsProductsRetail ProductsFit And Active Dry Cat Food
Fit And Active Dry Cat Food
Fit And Active Dry Cat Food
Fit And Active Dry Cat Food
Fit And Active Dry Cat Food
Fit And Active Dry Cat Food
Fit And Active Dry Cat Food
Fit And Active Dry Cat Food
Fit And Active Dry Cat Food
Fit And Active Dry Cat Food

Fit And Active Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Adult Fit & Active Dry Adult Cat Food is tailored nutrition for adult cats with outdoor access that are 1 year and older

Read more
Size: 3 lb
$8.00/lb
What is the right portion?

Quantity

$23.99/ $8.00/lb
$22.79
/ $7.60/lb
(Save 5%)
No additional fees, cancel anytime
Manage your deliveries in 1 click
Access exclusive services
How does it work?

Why should I subscribe?

Easily manage your subscription from your account

Change the delivery frequency or reschedule your next order date

Switch the product, edit pack size and quantity, at any time

Cancel whenever you want, free of charge, and in 1 click

Expert food and product recommendations

Easy and flexible subscriptions

5% off every autoship order

Free shipping, with no minimum purchase

A Royal Canin Advisor to answer all your pet questions

Welcome to Royal Canin

Committed to quality and food safety

Systematic checks

Fully traceable ingredients

Close
Add to cart
Free Shipping
Arrives 3-5 days

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Outdoor cats live a life of mystery. When they're away from home, you may not know what they're up to—but you know they're staying active. All that running around makes it hard for them to keep weight on. Plus, spending time outdoors can put stress on your cat’s immune system, leaving them vulnerable to germs. Royal Canin Adult Fit & Active dry cat food is targeted nutrition made for cats with access to the great outdoors to live a long, magnificent life. Tailored calorie levels give them the energy they need to be at a healthy, ideal weight. An exclusive complex of antioxidants helps promote immune health. Try pairing with Royal Canin Adult Instinctive wet cat food formulas for a meal your cat will love.

Read more
product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

OPTIMAL NUTRIENT PROFILE

To meet all the requirements of adulthood, cats need nutrition of a high quality. FIT AND ACTIVE is a complete and balanced nutrition that contains the right level of beneficial nutrients to maintain adult cats in good health.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Helps support cellular health with a complex of antioxidants.

HEALTHY WEIGHT

The precise calorie content of the FIT AND ACTIVE formula helps maintain the ideal weight of adult cats having higher energy requirements.

PRODUCT DETAILS