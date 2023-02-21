Hair & Skin Care Chunks In Gravy Pouch
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
Your cat has it all: a shiny coat, a sleek physique, and a charming personality. But beauty starts within, and the right diet can make all the difference in your cat’s health—inside and out. Royal Canin Intense Beauty Chunks in Gravy wet cat food is complete and balanced nutrition to support your adult cat’s natural beauty. This exclusive soft cat food comes in a convenient pouch and is formulated with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to support your cat’s soft and shiny coat. This formula helps your cat maintain a healthy weight. And a precise balance of vitamins and minerals supports optimal health and wellness, keeping your cat beautiful on the inside and out. Mix with a Royal Canin Hair and Skin dry cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE ITCHY SKIN OR A POOR COAT CONDITION?
The general condition of your cat's skin and coat is a good indicator of her overall health. A healthy coat should be shiny and smooth. This formula nourishes her beautiful skin and coat from the inside out.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE after 3 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study.
HEALTHY SKIN & SHINY COAT
Formulated to care for your cat's skin and help her maintain a full, healthy and shiny coat. To help support and nourish her skin, this formula contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids including GLA, EPA and DHA. This formula also contains an optimal level of tyrosine to intensify her beautiful coat color.
Mixed Feeding
|Weight
|Pouches / Day
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|7 lb (3 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/8 cup (13 g)
|1/4 cup (22 g)
|1/4 cup (31 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/4 cup (21 g)
|1/4 cup (32 g)
|3/8 cup (43 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/4 cup (28 g)
|3/8 cup (41 g)
|1/2 cup (54 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 Pouch
|3/8 cup (36 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|5/8 cup (65 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 Pouch
|3/8 cup (42 g)
|1/2 cup (59 g)
|3/4 cup (75 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/2 cup (49 g)
|5/8 cup (67 g)
|3/4 cup (85 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/2 cup (55 g)
|3/4 cup (75 g)
|7/8 cup (94 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 Pouch
|5/8 cup (61 g)
|3/4 cup (82 g)
|1 cup (103 g)