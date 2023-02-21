Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Intense Beauty Pouch Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Intense Beauty Chunks in Gravy wet cat food is targeted nutrition for adult cats 1 year and older

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

Coat shine

Formulated with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain a beautiful coat.

Mineral balance

Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.

Weight maintenance

Helps maintain ideal weight.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Your cat has it all: a shiny coat, a sleek physique, and a charming personality. But beauty starts within, and the right diet can make all the difference in your cat’s health—inside and out. Royal Canin Intense Beauty Chunks in Gravy wet cat food is complete and balanced nutrition to support your adult cat’s natural beauty. This exclusive soft cat food comes in a convenient pouch and is formulated with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to support your cat’s soft and shiny coat. This formula helps your cat maintain a healthy weight. And a precise balance of vitamins and minerals supports optimal health and wellness, keeping your cat beautiful on the inside and out. Mix with a Royal Canin Hair and Skin dry cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.

