HAIRBALL CARE Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Hairball Care dry cat food is tailored nutrition for cats 1 year and older prone to hairballs
Sizes available
14lb
3lb
6lb
SPECIALLY FORMULATED
The exclusive use of HAIRBALL CARE reduces hairball formation. SUPERIOR RESULTS* *Compared to the same formulation not containing the exclusive HAIRBALL CARE complex. Royal Canin internal study.
SPECIAL FIBER BLEND
A specific blend of dietary fibers helps control hairball development for digestive health
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion
MIX WITH WET FOOD
This adult cat food is the perfect complement to Royal Canin Hairball Care Thin Slices in Gravy Wet Cat Food
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3564 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 342 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 8.5%, Moisture (max.) 7.5%.
INGREDIENTS: chicken by-product meal, corn, pea fiber, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, chicken fat, wheat, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, fish oil, powdered psyllium seed husk, rice flour, choline chloride, fructooligosaccharides, potassium chloride, salt, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], monocalcium phosphate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], taurine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.