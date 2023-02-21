PRODUCT DETAILS

It’s no surprise that many cats, especially long-haired ones, struggle with hairballs. If a cat can’t digest the hair they swallow properly, a hairball can begin to build in the stomach. Some hairballs are regurgitated, while others may require veterinary care. Royal Canin Hairball Care dry cat food supports your cat's digestion to help reduce hairball formation. The targeted nutrition of this kibble is designed for cats in need of a little extra help with hairball management. Its exclusive blend of dietary fibers helps naturally stimulate the intestinal tract to pass the hair they swallow. That way, the hair can pass into their litter box. Try pairing with Royal Canin Hairball Care Thin Slices in Gravy wet cat food for a meal your cat will love.

