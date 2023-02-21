Hairball Care Dry Cat Food
Royal Canin Hairball Care dry cat food is tailored nutrition for cats 1 year and older prone to hairballs
Hairball care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Hairball Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that naturally helps reduce hairball formation. The exclusive Hairball Care complex is composed of a specific blend of dietary fibers, including psyllium seed husk (rich in mucilage), and insoluble fibers to help naturally stimulate intestinal transit. As a consequence, hair swallowed daily can be eliminated in the stools rather than building up in the stomach and being regurgitated.
Is your cat prone to hairball formation? Cats spend a large portion of their day grooming, and therefore can swallow large quantities of hair. This ingested hair can become compacted in the digestive tract forming hairballs which are either regurgitated or eliminated through the stool.
Specially formulated: The exclusive use of Hairball Care reduces hairball formation. Superior results*. *Compared to the same formulation not containing the exclusive Hairball Care complex.
|Cat Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (37 g)
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/2 cup (45 g)
|5/8 cup (56 g)
|3/4 cup (67 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/2 cup (52 g)
|3/4 cup (66 g)
|7/8 cup (79 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|3/4 cup (75 g)
|1 cup (90 g)
It’s no surprise that many cats, especially long-haired ones, struggle with hairballs. If a cat can’t digest the hair they swallow properly, a hairball can begin to build in the stomach. Some hairballs are regurgitated, while others may require veterinary care. Royal Canin Hairball Care dry cat food supports your cat's digestion to help reduce hairball formation. The targeted nutrition of this kibble is designed for cats in need of a little extra help with hairball management. Its exclusive blend of dietary fibers helps naturally stimulate the intestinal tract to pass the hair they swallow. That way, the hair can pass into their litter box. Try pairing with Royal Canin Hairball Care Thin Slices in Gravy wet cat food for a meal your cat will love.