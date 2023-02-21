Hairball Care This Slices In Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 3oz
6 x 3oz
12 x 3oz
24 x 3oz
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
MANAGES HAIRBALL
Formulated to help naturally stimulate intestinal transit to encourage the elimination of ingested hair.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Formulated with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to promote digestive health. *L.I.P. Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
WEIGHT MAINTENANCE
Helps maintain ideal weight.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, corn flour, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, pork plasma, natural flavors, carob bean gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, tricalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, sodium aluminosilicate, DL-methionine, taurine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], cysteine, glycine, sodium carbonate, calcium sulfate, psyllium seed husk, trace minerals[zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite].
Crude Protein (min.)6.7%, Crude Fat (min.)2.3%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.0%, Moisture (max.)84.5%.
This diet contains 652 kcal ME/kg; 55 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline HAIRBALL CARE thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.