Hairball Care This Slices In Gravy Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

6 x 3oz

12 x 3oz

24 x 3oz

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

MANAGES HAIRBALL

Formulated to help naturally stimulate intestinal transit to encourage the elimination of ingested hair.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Formulated with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to promote digestive health. *L.I.P. Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

WEIGHT MAINTENANCE

Helps maintain ideal weight.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION