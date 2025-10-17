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Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food
Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food
Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food
Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food
Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food
Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food
Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food
Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food
Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food

Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food is formulated for indoor cats 1-7 years old.

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Size: 3 lb
$8.00/lb
$5.28/lb
$4.53/lb
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$23.99/ $8.00/lb
$22.79
/ $7.60/lb
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PRODUCT SUMMARY

Indoor cats live a life of leisure, spending most of their days napping, grooming, and grazing. All that leisure time requires precise nutrition to ensure adult cats don't put on extra weight, regurgitate hairballs, and leave some less-than-desirable stool odors in their litter box. Royal Canin Indoor dry cat food is targeted nutrition made for those lovably lazy housecats to live a long, magnificent life. Moderate calorie levels help maintain a healthy weight. Optimal fibers control hairballs. Highly digestible proteins decrease the amount of waste in their litter box and its less-than-desirable smell. And because dental tartar affects a number of adult cats, the unique dry cat kibble encourages chewing to help reduce dental and tartar buildup. Top off their bowl with your cat’s favorite Royal Canin Adult Instinctive wet cat food for a texture that pleases even the finickiest eater.

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BENEFITS

STOOL ODOR REDUCTION

A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit which can result in smelly stools. INDOOR ADULT is formulated with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and specific nutrients to promote good digestion and help reduce the quantity and odor of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

MODERATE CALORIE

A moderate fat content adapted to the lower activity of indoor cats to help maintain healthy weight.

MANAGES HAIRBALLS

A combination of different types of fibers that encourages intestinal transit and helps facilitate the elimination of the hair your cat swallows every day.

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