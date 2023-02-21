Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Indoor cats live a life of leisure, spending most of their days napping, grooming, and grazing. All that leisure time requires precise nutrition to ensure adult cats don't put on extra weight, regurgitate hairballs, and leave some less-than-desirable stool odors in their litter box. Royal Canin Indoor dry cat food is targeted nutrition made for those lovably lazy housecats to live a long, magnificent life. Moderate calorie levels help maintain a healthy weight. Optimal fibers control hairballs. Highly digestible proteins decrease the amount of waste in their litter box and its less-than-desirable smell. And because dental tartar affects a number of adult cats, the unique dry cat kibble encourages chewing to help reduce dental and tartar buildup. Top off their bowl with your cat’s favorite Royal Canin Adult Instinctive wet cat food for a texture that pleases even the finickiest eater.

Read more