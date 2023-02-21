Indoor Adult Morsels in Gravy

Indoor Adult Morsels in Gravy

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Feline Health Nutrition Indoor Morsels in Gravy is soft cat food formulated for indoor cats 1-7 years old

Sizes available

1 x 85g

24 x 3oz

Find a local retailer

SUPPORTS INDOOR LIFESTYLE

Food for indoor cats formulated to support a cat’s digestive health with highly digestible proteins for optimal stool quality; suitable for spayed and neutered cats

OPTIMAL HEALTH & WELL-BEING

Indoor cat food with a precisely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal cat health and wellness

INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED

This morsels in gravy cat food satisfies even the pickiest eaters with an instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Indoor Morsels in Gravy Adult Cat Food is optimized for your cat's indoor lifestyle to help them thrive. It has highly digestible proteins for healthy stools, and a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness. Plus, this gravy cat food features a highly palatable morsels in gravy texture and is suitable for spayed and neutered cats.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025