Indoor Long Hair Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Indoor Long Hair Adult Cat Food is tailored nutrition for long-haired cats 1-7 years old

Sizes available

6lb

HAIRBALL MAINTENANCE

A precise blend of fibers made for a long-hair cat promotes hairball maintenance and healthy digestion

OPTIMAL STOOL

Highly digestible proteins help cats digest nutrients and promote optimal stool quality

SKIN AND COAT

Optimal levels of fatty acids and vitamins help support healthy skin and shiny coats

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

A finely tuned calorie content helps maintain an ideal weight

Calorie content: this diet contains 3596 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 381 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 30.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 6.4%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%.
Ingredient: chicken meal, brown rice, corn gluten meal, corn, brewers rice, wheat gluten, natural flavors, chicken fat, rice hulls, vegetable oil, pea fiber, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, grain distillers dried yeast, egg product, sodium silico aluminate, calcium sulfate, salt, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], cystine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, copper proteinate, sodium selenite], taurine, L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Cat Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
6.6 lb (3 kg) 3/8 cup (36 g) 3/8 cup (45 g) 1/2 cup (54 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3/8 cup (44 g) 1/2 cup (55 g) 5/8 cup (66 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1/2 cup (51 g) 5/8 cup (64 g) 3/4 cup (77 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1/2 cup (58 g) 3/4 cup (73 g) 7/8 cup (88 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 5/8 cup (65 g) 3/4 cup (82 g) 7/8 cup (98 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 5/8 cup (72 g) 7/8 cup (90 g) 1 cup (108 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 3/4 cup (78 g) 7/8 cup (98 g) 1 1/8 cups (117 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Your cat’s long, luxurious coat requires some maintenance from time to time. And with them living a life of luxury indoors, they tend to groom, nap, and graze the day away—so your long-haired cat could be struggling with hairballs, weight, and digestion. The right diet can make all the difference in their overall health. Royal Canin Indoor Long Hair Adult dry cat food was created specifically for your cat’s long coat and relaxed lifestyle. This formula contains specific fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, to help maintain your furry family member’s healthy skin and shiny coat. A precise fiber blend is optimized to support hairball maintenance. Moderate calorie levels maintain a healthy weight. And highly digestible proteins lower the litter box smells and your cat’s overall amount of waste. For variety, complement this dry kibble with our Royal Canin Intense Beauty wet cat food.

