Indoor Long Hair Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Indoor Long Hair Adult Cat Food is tailored nutrition for long-haired cats 1-7 years old
Sizes available
6lb
HAIRBALL MAINTENANCE
A precise blend of fibers made for a long-hair cat promotes hairball maintenance and healthy digestion
OPTIMAL STOOL
Highly digestible proteins help cats digest nutrients and promote optimal stool quality
SKIN AND COAT
Optimal levels of fatty acids and vitamins help support healthy skin and shiny coats
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
A finely tuned calorie content helps maintain an ideal weight
|Cat Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (36 g)
|3/8 cup (45 g)
|1/2 cup (54 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/8 cup (44 g)
|1/2 cup (55 g)
|5/8 cup (66 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/2 cup (51 g)
|5/8 cup (64 g)
|3/4 cup (77 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1/2 cup (58 g)
|3/4 cup (73 g)
|7/8 cup (88 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|5/8 cup (65 g)
|3/4 cup (82 g)
|7/8 cup (98 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|5/8 cup (72 g)
|7/8 cup (90 g)
|1 cup (108 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|3/4 cup (78 g)
|7/8 cup (98 g)
|1 1/8 cups (117 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Your cat’s long, luxurious coat requires some maintenance from time to time. And with them living a life of luxury indoors, they tend to groom, nap, and graze the day away—so your long-haired cat could be struggling with hairballs, weight, and digestion. The right diet can make all the difference in their overall health. Royal Canin Indoor Long Hair Adult dry cat food was created specifically for your cat’s long coat and relaxed lifestyle. This formula contains specific fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, to help maintain your furry family member’s healthy skin and shiny coat. A precise fiber blend is optimized to support hairball maintenance. Moderate calorie levels maintain a healthy weight. And highly digestible proteins lower the litter box smells and your cat’s overall amount of waste. For variety, complement this dry kibble with our Royal Canin Intense Beauty wet cat food.