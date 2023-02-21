Kitten Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Existing formats
3.5lb
15lb
7lb
2nd Growth Stage: The consolidation Phase:
From 4 to 12 months old, your kitten's adult teeth erupt. her growth slows down, her muscles develop and her bone structure solidifies. During this period, digestive and immune functions still need to be supported until they reach teir full potential. During the 2nd growth stange it is important to consult with your veterinarian and to devleop a transition plan to the appropriate FELINE HEALTH NUTRITION formula.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
As your kitten grows, She will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. KITTEN helps support your kitten's natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
HEALTHY GROWTH
Adapted content of protein, vitamins and minerals including vitamin D and calcium. High energy content to fit this intense growth period.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
During the growth period, the kitten's digestive system is not yet fully developed. A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and specific fibers (including psyllium and prebiotics) promotes a balance in the intestinal flora and contributes to good stool quality.
L.I.P*
L.I.P.* digestive science innovation. Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
PRODUCT DETAILS
By the time a kitten gets to be around 4 months old, their growth rate slows, but their activity levels skyrocket. With intensifying energy levels, developing bones, growing muscles, and emerging teeth, older kittens need a different kind of nutrition than a younger baby cat. Royal Canin Kitten Dry Food gives your kitten a healthy start with nutritional precision: An innovative mix of highly digestible proteins, vitamins, and other essential minerals support their maturing digestive system and keeps their growing bodies strong. And an exclusive blend of antioxidants supports their developing immune system. Transitioning from Royal Canin Mother & Babycat wet and dry formulas is easy: the small, easy-to-chew kibble made specifically for kittens’ mouths.