Kitten Dry Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

By the time a kitten gets to be around 4 months old, their growth rate slows, but their activity levels skyrocket. With intensifying energy levels, developing bones, growing muscles, and emerging teeth, older kittens need a different kind of nutrition than a younger baby cat. Royal Canin Kitten Dry Food gives your kitten a healthy start with nutritional precision: An innovative mix of highly digestible proteins, vitamins, and other essential minerals support their maturing digestive system and keeps their growing bodies strong. And an exclusive blend of antioxidants supports their developing immune system. Transitioning from Royal Canin Mother & Babycat wet and dry formulas is easy: the small, easy-to-chew kibble made specifically for kittens’ mouths.

Read more