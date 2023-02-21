Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Kitten Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for the last stage of growth (up to 12 months old).

Soft texture for baby teeth

Tender soft cat food is easy for a kitten to eat and is a perfect complement to Royal Canin Kitten Dry Food

Healthy growth

At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of protein, vitamins and minerals for the final stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.

Strong immune system

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

