Kitten Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for the last stage of growth (up to 12 months old).
Free Shipping
Soft texture for baby teeth
Tender soft cat food is easy for a kitten to eat and is a perfect complement to Royal Canin Kitten Dry Food
Healthy growth
At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of protein, vitamins and minerals for the final stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.
Strong immune system
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.