KITTEN thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Kitten Thin Slices in Gravy canned wet food is specifically formulated for kittens up to 12 months old

Sizes available

6 x 3oz

12 x 3oz

1 x 3oz

18 x 3oz

Soft texture for baby teeth

Tailored chunk size, texture & taste for growing extra-small breed puppies.

Strong immune system

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Healthy growth

At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of protein, vitamins and minerals for the final stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.

Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

