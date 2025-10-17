Maine Coon Adult Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Maine Coon cats 15 months and older.
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PRODUCT SUMMARY
Royal Canin knows that what makes your Maine Coon cat magnificent is in the details. With their rugged good looks and long, shaggy coats, it’s easy to fall in love with these big cat beauties. As the largest of the cat pure breeds, they need precise nutrition to help keep their hearts healthy and bones and joints strong. Royal Canin Adult Maine Coon dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Maine Coon breed. This exclusive dry formula contains important nutrients like taurine to promote good cardiac health, and EPA and DHA to support healthy bones and joints. Essential nutrients, including amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, help keep your Maine Coon’s skin healthy and their shaggy coat shiny and soft. And the exclusive cube-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for a Maine Coon’s large square jaw—so that they can slow ingestion, chew thoroughly, and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Maine Coon Thin Slices in Gravy wet cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.
BENEFITS
SPECIAL LARGE JAW
This specially designed king size cube-shaped kibble is adapted for the large square jaw of the Maine Coon. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
JOINT SUPPORT
Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Contains EPA and DHA.
CARDIAC HEALTH
Contains nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
HEALTHY SKIN & COAT
Includes a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and coat.
PRODUCT DETAILS
|Daily Feeding Recommendations
|
Cat's Weight
|Low Activity
|Normal Activity
|lb
|kg
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|8.8
|4
|1/2
|42
|1/2
|52
|11
|5
|1/2
|49
|5/8
|61
|13
|6
|5/8
|55
|3/4
|69
|15.4
|7
|5/8
|62
|7/8
|77
|17.6
|8
|3/4
|68
|7/8
|85
|19.8
|9
|3/4
|74
|1
|92
|22
|10
|7/8
|80
|1 1/8
|100