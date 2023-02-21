Maine Coon Adult Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Maine Coon Adult Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Maine Coon cats 15 months and older
Sizes available
14lb
6lb
BONE AND JOINT
Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids support healthy bones and joints that can be strained by a large cat’s stature
HEART HEALTH
An exclusive blend of heart-healthy nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA helps promote good cardiac health
SKIN AND COAT
Breed-specific nutrients support healthy skin and coat, helping to keep those shaggy, dense coats shiny and bright
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Unique kibble is designed to be easily grasped and chewed while promoting oral health
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows that what makes your Maine Coon cat magnificent is in the details. With their rugged good looks and long, shaggy coats, it’s easy to fall in love with these big cat beauties. As the largest of the cat pure breeds, they need precise nutrition to help keep their hearts healthy and bones and joints strong. Royal Canin Adult Maine Coon dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Maine Coon breed. This exclusive dry formula contains important nutrients like taurine to promote good cardiac health, and EPA and DHA to support healthy bones and joints. Essential nutrients, including amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, help keep your Maine Coon’s skin healthy and their shaggy coat shiny and soft. And the exclusive cube-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for a Maine Coon’s large square jaw—so that they can slow ingestion, chew thoroughly, and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Maine Coon Thin Slices in Gravy wet cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.