Maine Coon Adult Dry Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows that what makes your Maine Coon cat magnificent is in the details. With their rugged good looks and long, shaggy coats, it’s easy to fall in love with these big cat beauties. As the largest of the cat pure breeds, they need precise nutrition to help keep their hearts healthy and bones and joints strong. Royal Canin Adult Maine Coon dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Maine Coon breed. This exclusive dry formula contains important nutrients like taurine to promote good cardiac health, and EPA and DHA to support healthy bones and joints. Essential nutrients, including amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, help keep your Maine Coon’s skin healthy and their shaggy coat shiny and soft. And the exclusive cube-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for a Maine Coon’s large square jaw—so that they can slow ingestion, chew thoroughly, and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Maine Coon Thin Slices in Gravy wet cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.

