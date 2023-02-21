Maine Coon Adult Dry Cat Food

CARDIAC HEALTH

Contains nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.

HEALTHY SKIN & COAT

The Maine Coon cat has a dense semi-longhaired coat with a fine soft undercoat. HEALTHY SKIN & COAT Includes a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and coat.

JOINT SUPPORT

The Maine Coon’s large size and grand stature can challenge joints throughout his life. JOINT SUPPORT Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Contains EPA and DHA.

L.I.P. DIGESTIVE SCIENCE INNOVATION

Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

SPECIAL LARGE JAW

This specially designed king size cube-shaped kibble is adapted for the large square jaw of the Maine Coon. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

THE GENTLE GIANT

Powerful, long, rectangular body, tufted ears, square muzzle.

CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3846 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 362 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 29.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 7.0%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Methionine-cystine (min.) 1.06%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.14%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.06%, Pantothenic acid (min.) 78 mg/kg, Niacin (min.) 254 mg/kg, Taurine (min.) 0.21%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.7%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.5%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult Maine Coon cats (over 15 months old).
FELINE BREED NUTRITION MAINE COON Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows that what makes your Maine Coon cat magnificent is in the details. With their rugged good looks and long, shaggy coats, it’s easy to fall in love with these big cat beauties. As the largest of the cat pure breeds, they need precise nutrition to help keep their hearts healthy and bones and joints strong. Royal Canin Adult Maine Coon dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Maine Coon breed. This exclusive dry formula contains important nutrients like taurine to promote good cardiac health, and EPA and DHA to support healthy bones and joints. Essential nutrients, including amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, help keep your Maine Coon’s skin healthy and their shaggy coat shiny and soft. And the exclusive cube-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for a Maine Coon’s large square jaw—so that they can slow ingestion, chew thoroughly, and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Maine Coon Thin Slices in Gravy wet cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.

