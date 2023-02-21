Maine Coon Kitten Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Feline Breed Nutrition Maine Coon Kitten Dry Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of the long growth period of purebred Maine Coon kittens up to 15 months old
Sizes available
3lb
HEALTHY LONG GROWTH PERIOD
Growth for the Maine Coon kitten is exceptionally long, laying down the framework for the breed's unique large stature. Optimal energy and protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins (including vitamin D) and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy bone and joint development.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is not yet fully developed and continues developing gradually. Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an optimal fiber content and prebiotics work to promote a balanced intestinal flora to support healthy digestion.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. An exclusive complex of antioxidants helps support the kitten’s natural defenses.
SPECIAL LARGE JAW
This specially designed cube-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture for the large jaw of the Maine Coon kitten. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Daily Feeding Recommendations
Dry Only:
|Age
|Kitten's Weight
|Feeding (Cups)
|Feeding (Grams)
|3 - 4 Months
|3.3 - 7.9 (lb)
|5/8 - 1 cup
|(69g - 100g)
|5 -7 Months
|5.7 - 10.5 (lb)
|3/4 - 1 cup
|(78g - 109g)
|8 - 11 Months
|7.5 - 14 (lb)
|3/4 - 7/8 cup
|(77g - 93g)
|12 - 15 Months
|9.2 - 17 (lb)
|5/8 - 3/4 cup
|(64g - 80g)
Mixed Feeding Dry + Wet Food
|Age
|Kitten's Weight
|Cans / Day
|Feeding (Cups)
|Feeding (Grams)
|3 - 4 Months
|3.3 - 7.9 (lb)
|1 Can
|1/2 - 1 cup
|(47g - 79g)
|5 -7 Months
|5.7 - 10.5 (lb)
|1 Can
|1/2 - 7/8 cup
|(57g - 88g)
|8 - 11 Months
|7.5 - 14 (lb)
|1 Can
|1/2 - 5/8 cup
|(48g - 72g)
|12 - 15 Months
|9.2 - 17 (lb)
|1 Can
|3/8 - 5/8 cup
|(36g - 59g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
This playful young giant has a big personality with an appetite to match. Royal Canin, provides precise nutrition at an early age to support your Maine Coon kitten’s healthy long period of growth. Provide balanced nutrition right from the start with Royal Canin Maine Coon Kitten Dry Cat Food. It’s specially formulated with a blend of precisely balanced vitamins and minerals to help support your Maine Coon kitten’s healthy growth. This specially designed cube-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture for the large jaw of the Maine Coon kitten. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene. The dry cat food features the right mix of calcium and phosphorus to help support your kitten's healthy bone and joint development. Plus, it includes an ideal mix of antioxidants to help support your feline companion’s natural defenses. Meet the unique nutritional needs for your feline breed with Royal Canin Maine Coon Kitten dry cat food.