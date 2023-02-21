PRODUCT DETAILS

This playful young giant has a big personality with an appetite to match. Royal Canin, provides precise nutrition at an early age to support your Maine Coon kitten’s healthy long period of growth. Provide balanced nutrition right from the start with Royal Canin Maine Coon Kitten Dry Cat Food. It’s specially formulated with a blend of precisely balanced vitamins and minerals to help support your Maine Coon kitten’s healthy growth. This specially designed cube-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture for the large jaw of the Maine Coon kitten. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene. The dry cat food features the right mix of calcium and phosphorus to help support your kitten's healthy bone and joint development. Plus, it includes an ideal mix of antioxidants to help support your feline companion’s natural defenses. Meet the unique nutritional needs for your feline breed with Royal Canin Maine Coon Kitten dry cat food.

