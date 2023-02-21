Maine Coon Kitten Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

For Maine Coon kittens - Up to 15 months old

Existing formats

3lb

Digestive health

During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is not yet fully developed and continues developing gradually. Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an optimal fiber content and prebiotics work to promote a balanced intestinal flora to support healthy digestion.

Exclusive formula with calcium and phosphorus

Healthy long growth period

Growth for the Maine Coon kitten is exceptionally long, laying down the framework for the breed's unique large stature. Optimal energy and protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins (including vitamin D) and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy bone and joint development.

Immune system support

During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. An exclusive complex of antioxidants (vitamins C and E, lutein, taurine) helps support the kitten’s natural defenses.

L.I.P. Digestive science innovation

*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Special large jaw

This specially designed cube-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture for the large jaw of the Maine Coon kitten. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

The young giant

Long, large and rectangular body. Tufted ears. Square muzzle.

Calorie content: This diet contains 4052 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 430 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 34.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.6%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Calcium (min.) 1.02%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.82%, Vitamin D (min.) 630 IU/kg, Vitamin E (min.) 469 IU/kg, Taurine (min.) 0.19%, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 168 mg/kg, Lutein* (min.) 5 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, brewers rice, wheat gluten, corn, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, pea fiber, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, choline chloride, salt, monocalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), psyllium seed husk, taurine, L-lysine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for Maine Coon kittens (up to 15 months old).
Feline Breed Nutrition Maine Coon Kitten is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.

Wet Feeding

Age Kitten's Weight Feeding (Cups) Feeding (Grams)
3 - 4 Months 3.3 - 7.9 (lb) 5/8 - 1 cup (69g - 100g)
5 -7 Months 5.7 - 10.5 (lb) 3/4 - 1 cup (78g - 109g)
8 - 11 Months 7.5 - 14 (lb) 3/4 - 7/8 cup (77g - 93g)
12 - 15 Months 9.2 - 17 (lb) 5/8 - 3/4 cup (64g - 80g)

Mixed Feeding

Age Kitten's Weight Cans / Day Feeding (Cups) Feeding (Grams)
3 - 4 Months 3.3 - 7.9 (lb) 1 Can 1/2 - 1 cup (47g - 79g)
5 -7 Months 5.7 - 10.5 (lb) 1 Can 1/2 - 7/8 cup (57g - 88g)
8 - 11 Months 7.5 - 14 (lb) 1 Can 1/2 - 5/8 cup (48g - 72g)
12 - 15 Months 9.2 - 17 (lb) 1 Can 3/8 - 5/8 cup (36g - 59g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

This playful young giant has a big personality with an appetite to match. Royal Canin, provides precise nutrition at an early age to support your Maine Coon kitten’s healthy long period of growth. Provide balanced nutrition right from the start with Royal Canin Maine Coon Kitten Dry Cat Food. It’s specially formulated with a blend of precisely balanced vitamins and minerals to help support your Maine Coon kitten’s healthy growth. This specially designed cube-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture for the large jaw of the Maine Coon kitten. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene. The dry cat food features the right mix of calcium and phosphorus to help support your kitten's healthy bone and joint development. Plus, it includes an ideal mix of antioxidants to help support your feline companion’s natural defenses. Meet the unique nutritional needs for your feline breed with Royal Canin Maine Coon Kitten dry cat food.

