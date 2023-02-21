Mother and Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Ultra-Soft Mousse in Sauce wet cat food is formulated for the specific needs of growing baby kittens (1-4 months) and queen cats (pregnant or nursing)
Existing formats
1 x 85g
Instinctively preferred
Instinctively preferred nutritional profile. Formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by very young kittens.
Immune system support
Helps support the very young kitten's natural defenses.
1st Stage easy start
For very young kittens, the mousse texture of Mother & Babycat eases the transition to solid food.
For the Kitten (3 oz Can)
|Age in Months
|Adult Weight
|6.6 lb (3kg)
|11lb (5kg)
|Cans/Day
|Kcals
|Cans/Day
|Kcals
|1
|1 1/2 - 1 3/4
|128 - 157
|2 - 2 1/4
|166 - 204
|2
|2
|169
|2 1/2
|225
|3
|2 1/2
|215
|3 1/4
|290
For the Mother (3 oz Can)
|Queen Weight
|Gestating
|Lactating
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|2 ½ - 3 ¾ cans (225 - 330 Kcals)
|Ad Libitum
|11 lb (5 kg)
|4 ¼ - 6 cans (375 - 555 Kcals)
For the Kitten (5.8 oz Can)
|Age in Months
|Adult Weight
|6.6 lb (3kg)
|11lb (5kg)
|Cans/Day
|Kcals
|Cans/Day
|Kcals
|1
|3/4 - 1
|128 -157
|1 - 1 1/4
|166 - 204
|2
|1
|169
|1 1/4
|225
|3
|1 1/4
|215
|1 3/4
|290
For the Mother (5.8 oz Can)
|Queen Weight
|Gestating
|Lactating
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1 1/4 - 1 3/4 cans (225 - 330 Kcals)
|Ad Libitum
|11 lb (5 kg)
|2 1/4 - 3 1/4 cans (375 - 555 Kcals)
Mixed Feeding
|Kitten Age
|Cans / Day
|Target Adult Weight 6.6 lb (3 kg) + DRY cup/day
|Target Adult Weight 11 lb (5 kg) + DRY cup/day
|5 weeks
|1 can
|1/8 cup
|1/8 cup
|6 weeks
|1 can
|1/8 cup
|2/8 cup
|7 weeks
|1 can
|1/8 cup
|2/8 cup
|8 weeks
|1 can
|1/8 cup
|2/8 cup
|12 weeks
|1 can
|2/8 cup
|3/8 cup
PRODUCT DETAILS
Baby cats grow so quickly that certain kitten foods aren’t tailored to their nutritional needs. A mother cat’s milk has protective antibodies to support her kitten’s natural defenses. But as a baby cat transitions to eating solids, their immune systems are still developing. This “immunity gap” leaves a kitten in a fragile state. With growing bones, emerging teeth, and developing immune and digestive systems, they need the right nutrition for healthy growth. Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Ultra-Soft Mousse in Sauce feeds your young kitten’s magnificence from the very start with the building blocks needed for healthy growth: Essential nutrients like DHA for brain development. Immune system-strengthening antioxidants and vitamins. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics for a maturing digestive system. And with its ultra-soft mousse texture made for tiny mouths, you can easily transition your newborn kitten into a more “grown-up” diet of solids.