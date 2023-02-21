Persian Kitten Dry Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

To you, no other breed is more magnificent than your Persian kitten. To Royal Canin, there’s no other way to feed that magnificence than with precise nutrition. Persian kittens are the pick of the litter with big eyes, adorable flat faces, and fluffy coat. These unique features require tailored nutrition from a dry kitten food that’s easy to eat—plus it gives them the essential building blocks they need for developing strong digestive and immune systems. Royal Canin Persian dry kitten food is created just for that. This exclusive dry diet gives Persian kittens a magnificent start with essential antioxidants and vitamins to strengthen immune systems. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics support maturing digestive systems. Essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids promote healthy hair growth. And the special-shaped kitten kibble is designed to make it easier for little Persian mouths to pick up and chew. For kittens under 4 months old, start with Royal Canin Mother & Babycat dry or wet cat food before transitioning to this formula.

