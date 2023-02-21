Persian Kitten Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Persian breed-specific dry kitten food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of a growing purebred Persian kitten up to 12 months old.
Sizes available
3lb
SPECIAL BRACHYCEPHALIC JAW
This specially designed tiny rectangular kibble with a soft texture is easy for the Persian kitten to pick up and chew.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. An exclusive complex of antioxidants helps support the kitten’s natural defenses.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is not yet fully developed and continues developing gradually. Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an optimal fiber content (including psyllium) and prebiotics work to promote a balanced intestinal flora to support healthy digestion.
HEALTHY GROWTH & LONG HAIR
During growth, the Persian kitten develops a long, dense and silky coat, the hallmark of the breed. Optimal protein content and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) help support healthy growth while also maintaining healthy skin and a beautiful coat. Enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.
|Adult Target Weight
|4 months
|5 months
|6 months
|7 months
|8 months
|9 months
|10 months
|11 months
|12 months
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1/2 cup (55 g)
|1/2 cup (57 g)
|1/2 cup (55 g)
|1/2 cup (53 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|1/2 cup (47 g)
|3/8 cup (44 g)
|3/8 cup (42 g)
|3/8 cup (40 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|5/8 cup (64 g)
|5/8 cup (67 g)
|5/8 cup (65 g)
|5/8 cup (62 g)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|1/2 cup (56 g)
|1/2 cup (53 g)
|1/2 cup (51 g)
|1/2 cup (49 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|3/4 cup (76 g)
|3/4 cup (79 g)
|3/4 cup (77 g)
|3/4 cup (74 g)
|5/8 cup (70 g)
|5/8 cup (66 g)
|5/8 cup (63 g)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|1/2 cup (58 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
To you, no other breed is more magnificent than your Persian kitten. To Royal Canin, there’s no other way to feed that magnificence than with precise nutrition. Persian kittens are the pick of the litter with big eyes, adorable flat faces, and fluffy coat. These unique features require tailored nutrition from a dry kitten food that’s easy to eat—plus it gives them the essential building blocks they need for developing strong digestive and immune systems. Royal Canin Persian dry kitten food is created just for that. This exclusive dry diet gives Persian kittens a magnificent start with essential antioxidants and vitamins to strengthen immune systems. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics support maturing digestive systems. Essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids promote healthy hair growth. And the special-shaped kitten kibble is designed to make it easier for little Persian mouths to pick up and chew. For kittens under 4 months old, start with Royal Canin Mother & Babycat dry or wet cat food before transitioning to this formula.