Siamese Adult Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Siamese Adult Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Siamese cats 1 year and older.
Sizes available
6lb
SPECIAL SIAMESE JAW
This specially designed tube-shaped kibble is easy for the narrow and long Siamese cat muzzle to grasp. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake.
HEALTHY GLOSSY COAT
The Siamese has a notable very short and sleek coat which lies close to the body. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.
LEAN MUSCULAR BODY
An increased level of protein* and a moderate fat level help preserve a long slender and muscular body. *11% more protein than Royal Canin FIT AND ACTIVE. Enriched with L-carnitine which is important for healthy fat metabolism.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics promote a balanced intestinal flora for optimal digestive health. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Daily Feeding Recommendations
|Cat Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/4 cup (25 g)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|3/8 cup (38 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (34 g)
|1/2 cup (42 g)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/2 cup (41 g)
|5/8 cup (52 g)
|5/8 cup (62 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/2 cup (48 g)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|3/4 cup (73 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|3/4 cup (69 g)
|7/8 cup (83 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
To you, no other breed is more magnificent than your Siamese cat. To Royal Canin, there’s no other way to feed that magnificence than with precise nutrition. With striking blue eyes, pale coloring, and sleek physiques, Siamese cats are sophisticated lookers with perky personalities. It takes the right diet to maintain muscle tone, support healthy digestion, and keep their majestic coat’s luster and shine. Royal Canin Siamese dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Siamese breed. This exclusive formula contains specifically designed levels of protein and fat to help preserve a long slender and muscular body. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion. Essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids give their coats a majestic shine. And the unique ring-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for a Siamese’s long and narrow jaw—encouraging them to chew thoroughly, and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Adult Instinctive wet cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.