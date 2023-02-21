Urinary Care Dry Cat Food

Urinary Care Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Existing formats

3lb

14lb

Find a retailer

Proven results

Efficiently promotes urinary health in only 10 days by promoting a healthy mineral content in the urine

Does your cat need support maintaining a healthy urinary tract?

Can help support a healthy urinary tract in healthy cats in conjunction with encouraging your cat’s water intake

What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution?

URINARY CARE supports the urinary tract health with a precisely balanced nutritional formula. The diet helps to maintain a healthy urine concentration by regulating the mineral balance.

SUITABLE FOR A HEALTHY ADULT CAT NOT UNDER VETERINARY SUPERVISION FOR URINARY ISSUES

Royal Canin recommends that pet owners always consult their veterinarian to determine the right formula for their pets

This diet contains 3520 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 317 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Crude Protein (min.)31.0%, Crude Fat (min.)11.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)6.5%, Moisture (max.)8%, Magnesium (max.)0.13%.
Corn, wheat gluten, chicken meal, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, wheat, chicken fat, natural flavors, rice hulls, pea fiber, dried plain beet pulp, calcium sulfate, egg product, vegetable oil, fish oil, sodium bisulfate, potassium chloride, salt, sodium pyrophosphate, DL-methionine, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, copper proteinate, sodium selenite], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats - Formulated to help maintain urinary tract health
FELINE CARE NUTRITION URINARY CARE is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Feline Urinary Care Adult Dry Cat Food delivers a highly palatable dry kibble to help maintain urinary tract health in healthy cats. This adult cat food is formulated to efficiently promote a healthy mineral content in her urine in only 10 days. Complete and balanced nutrition, this adult cat food is precisely balanced to support urinary health by maintaining the mineral balance in your cat’s urine. Along with a cat food for urinary tract health, remember to monitor your cat’s water intake and always consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025