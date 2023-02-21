Urinary Care Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Existing formats
3lb
14lb
Proven results
Efficiently promotes urinary health in only 10 days by promoting a healthy mineral content in the urine
Does your cat need support maintaining a healthy urinary tract?
Can help support a healthy urinary tract in healthy cats in conjunction with encouraging your cat’s water intake
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution?
URINARY CARE supports the urinary tract health with a precisely balanced nutritional formula. The diet helps to maintain a healthy urine concentration by regulating the mineral balance.
SUITABLE FOR A HEALTHY ADULT CAT NOT UNDER VETERINARY SUPERVISION FOR URINARY ISSUES
Royal Canin recommends that pet owners always consult their veterinarian to determine the right formula for their pets
Royal Canin Feline Urinary Care Adult Dry Cat Food delivers a highly palatable dry kibble to help maintain urinary tract health in healthy cats. This adult cat food is formulated to efficiently promote a healthy mineral content in her urine in only 10 days. Complete and balanced nutrition, this adult cat food is precisely balanced to support urinary health by maintaining the mineral balance in your cat’s urine. Along with a cat food for urinary tract health, remember to monitor your cat’s water intake and always consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns.