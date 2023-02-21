Urinary Care Dry Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Feline Urinary Care Adult Dry Cat Food delivers a highly palatable dry kibble to help maintain urinary tract health in healthy cats. This adult cat food is formulated to efficiently promote a healthy mineral content in her urine in only 10 days. Complete and balanced nutrition, this adult cat food is precisely balanced to support urinary health by maintaining the mineral balance in your cat’s urine. Along with a cat food for urinary tract health, remember to monitor your cat’s water intake and always consult your veterinarian if you have any concerns.

