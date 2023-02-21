Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Weight Care Chunks In Gravy Pouch

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

12 x 3oz

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT?

Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE dry and wet formulas lost weight in 2 months.* *Royal Canin internal study.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Formulated to keep your cat fit and to deliver the nutrition cats, with a body condition score of 6 out of 9 or below, need to maintain a healthy weight.

PRODUCT DETAILS

