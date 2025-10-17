Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Quantity
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PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT?
Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE dry and wet formulas lost weight in 2 months.* *Royal Canin internal study.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Formulated to keep your cat fit and to deliver the nutrition cats, with a body condition score of 6 out of 9 or below, need to maintain a healthy weight.