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HomeCatsProductsRetail ProductsWeight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce
Weight Care Loaf in Sauce

Weight Care Loaf in Sauce

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.

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Size: 24x5.1 oz
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$9.69/lb

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$70.45
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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT?

Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE dry and wet formulas lost weight in 2 months.* *Royal Canin internal study.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Formulated to keep your cat fit and to deliver the nutrition cats, with a body condition score of 6 out of 9 or below, need to maintain a healthy weight.

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