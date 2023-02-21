Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 5.1oz
24 x 5.1oz
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of slightly overweight cats fed Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food lost weight within two months*. *Royal Canin Internal Study.
BALANCED NUTRITION
ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition. With several actions: - Ideal fiber blend to support the feeling of fullness. - Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Formulated to keep your cat fit and to deliver the nutrition cats, with a body condition score of 6 out of 9 or below, need to maintain a healthy weight.