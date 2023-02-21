Feline Weight Care Thin Slices In Gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT?
Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE dry and wet formulas lost weight in 2 months.* *Royal Canin internal study.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Formulated to keep your cat fit and to deliver the nutrition cats, with a body condition score of 6 out of 9 or below, need to maintain a healthy weight.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, chicken liver, wheat gluten, gelatin, powdered cellulose, wheat flour, pork plasma, glycine, modified corn starch, natural flavors, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, guar gum, taurine, choline chloride, citric acid, carrageenan, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
Crude Protein (min.)8.4%, Crude Fat (min.)1.41%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.0%, Moisture (max.)84.4%, L-carnitine* (min.)25 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 644 kcal ME/kg; 93 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline WEIGHT CARE thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.