Feline Weight Care Thin Slices In Gravy

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats

Sizes available

1 x 5.1oz

24 x 5.1oz

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT?

Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat’s overall health.

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® WEIGHT CARE dry and wet formulas lost weight in 2 months.* *Royal Canin internal study.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Formulated to keep your cat fit and to deliver the nutrition cats, with a body condition score of 6 out of 9 or below, need to maintain a healthy weight.