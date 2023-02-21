Feline Dental

Feline Dental

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats with oral sensitivity

7.7lb

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Plaque control

Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up.

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

Specific kibble size & texture for brushing effect.

Contains calcium and phosphorus to help support healthy teeth.

Soluble and insoluble fibers, including psyllium.

Plaque and tartar formation is a continuous process which can lead to reddening of gums and bad breath.

Regular dental care can help promote oral health which impacts overall well-being.

Adult cats are prone to lower urinary tract health concerns.

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.​

Brushing effect

Specific kibble shape and size help reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up by promoting a brushing effect while chewing.

Hairball complex

A specific blend of fibers, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3536 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 290 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 27.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 7.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.5%, Calcium (min.) 0.65%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.46%.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, corn, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, brown rice, chicken fat, wheat gluten, pea fiber, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, calcium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, potassium chloride, fish oil, L-lysine, DL-methionine, vegetable oil, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, salt, sodium tripolyphosphate, sodium pyrophosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
