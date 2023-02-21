Feline Dental
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats with oral sensitivity
Existing formats
7.7lb
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Plaque control
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up.
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
Specific kibble size & texture for brushing effect.
Contains calcium and phosphorus to help support healthy teeth.
Soluble and insoluble fibers, including psyllium.
Plaque and tartar formation is a continuous process which can lead to reddening of gums and bad breath.
Regular dental care can help promote oral health which impacts overall well-being.
Adult cats are prone to lower urinary tract health concerns.
Brushing effect
Specific kibble shape and size help reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up by promoting a brushing effect while chewing.
Hairball complex
A specific blend of fibers, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.