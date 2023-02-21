Feline Dental

Feline Dental

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Dental Dry Cat Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for cats that are prone to dental tartar and plaque buildup

Sizes available

7.7lb

1.3lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

BRUSHING EFFECT

Exclusive kibble helps reduce plaque accumulation and tartar buildup by creating a tooth-brushing effect when cats chew

HAIRBALL CONTROL

Helps control hairball formation with a precise blend of fibers to help ingested hairs pass through your cat’s stool

URINARY HEALTH

This diet has the exclusive S/O Index, which means it promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals

CLINICALLY PROVEN

Accepted by the VOHC and clinically proven to reduce tartar buildup and maintain oral care

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025