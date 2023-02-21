Feline Dental
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Dental Dry Cat Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for cats that are prone to dental tartar and plaque buildup
Sizes available
7.7lb
1.3lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BRUSHING EFFECT
Exclusive kibble helps reduce plaque accumulation and tartar buildup by creating a tooth-brushing effect when cats chew
HAIRBALL CONTROL
Helps control hairball formation with a precise blend of fibers to help ingested hairs pass through your cat’s stool
URINARY HEALTH
This diet has the exclusive S/O Index, which means it promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals
CLINICALLY PROVEN
Accepted by the VOHC and clinically proven to reduce tartar buildup and maintain oral care