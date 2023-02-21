Feline Gastrointestinal Kitten
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for cats - Kittens from weaning to adulthood.
Existing formats
4.4lb
12oz
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
Optimal growth
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.
Easy rehydration
Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in kittens with decreased appetites and help transition from milk to solid food.
Calorie content: This diet contains 4133 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 475 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 33.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.29%, Calcium (min.) 0.94%, Potassium (min.) 0.6%, Sodium (min.) 0.36%, Vitamin E (min.) 385 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 220 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, corn, chicken fat, wheat gluten, brewers rice flour, natural flavors, fish oil, egg product, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, pea fiber, sodium silico aluminate, sodium pyrophosphate, calcium carbonate, salt, powdered psyllium seed husk, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Store in a cool, dry place.