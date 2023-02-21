Feline Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Existing formats
17.6lb
12oz
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolyzed protein
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
SO Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA and DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.
Digestive health
Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3940 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 351 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.7%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.) 0.19%, Omega-3 fatty acids*(min) 0.45% . *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: Brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, calcium sulfate, fish oil, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, DL-methionine, sodium pyrophosphate, sodium silico aluminate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, taurine, calcium carbonate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.