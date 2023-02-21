Feline Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Veterinary-exclusive dry cat food made with hydrolyzed protein for adult cats with food sensitivities
Sizes available
12oz
7.7lb
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
MINIMIZES RISK OF REACTIONS
Proteins are broken down to a size that’s less likely to be recognized by the immune system
SKIN CARE
Essential nutrients reinforce the skin barrier and support healthy skin in cats with skin sensitivity and irritation
SKIN & GI SUPPORT
Helps reduce GI and skin reactions that may be a result of sensitivities to common proteins found in pet foods
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Exclusive blend of fibers and prebiotics promotes digestive health
Ingredient: Brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, calcium sulfate, fish oil, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, DL-methionine, sodium pyrophosphate, sodium silico aluminate, salt, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, taurine, calcium carbonate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.7%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.) 0.19%, Omega-3 fatty acids*(min) 0.45% . *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3940 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 351 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).