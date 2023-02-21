Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP Dry Cat Food

Feline Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Veterinary-exclusive dry cat food made with hydrolyzed protein for adult cats with food sensitivities

Sizes available

12oz

7.7lb

17.6lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

MINIMIZES RISK OF REACTIONS

Proteins are broken down to a size that’s less likely to be recognized by the immune system

SKIN CARE

Essential nutrients reinforce the skin barrier and support healthy skin in cats with skin sensitivity and irritation

SKIN & GI SUPPORT

Helps reduce GI and skin reactions that may be a result of sensitivities to common proteins found in pet foods

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Exclusive blend of fibers and prebiotics promotes digestive health

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025