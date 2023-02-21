Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Existing formats
1 x 3oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content, 14% less than Feline URINARY SO® morsels in gravy, to help maintain ideal weight.
Struvite dissolution
Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths
Urine dilution
Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Low RSS
Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine; RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis