Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Existing formats

1 x 3oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content, 14% less than Feline URINARY SO® morsels in gravy, to help maintain ideal weight.

Struvite dissolution

Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths

Urine dilution

Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Low RSS

Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine; RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis

Calorie Content: This diet contains 658 kcal ME/kg; 56 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 8.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.3%, Moisture (max.) 84.5%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, chicken liver, salmon, pork plasma, chicken, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, natural flavors, salt, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, guar gum, fish oil, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite].

