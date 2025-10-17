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HomeCatsProductsVet ProductsFeline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy

Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

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Sizes available

3 ozoz 3

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

Royal Canin Urinary SO Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive wet cat food for cats prone to weight gain with urinary health concerns

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BENEFITS

STRUVITE DISSOLUTION

Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths.

MODERATE CALORIE

Moderate calorie content, 14% less than Feline Urinary SO morsels in gravy, to help maintain ideal weight.

URINE DILUTION

Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals

LOW RSS

Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

S/O INDEX

The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to help support urinary health

PRODUCT DETAILS