Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Urinary SO Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive wet cat food for cats prone to weight gain with urinary health concerns

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HELPS PREVENT STONES

Specialized adult cat food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Low calorie cat food (14% less than Royal Canin Urinary SO Morsels in Gravy Wet Cat Food) for ideal weight maintenance

BLADDER HEALTH

RSS methodology for cat bladder health helps lower the risk of crystal formation

S/O INDEX

The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to help support urinary health

PRODUCT DETAILS

