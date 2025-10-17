Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
Royal Canin Urinary SO Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive wet cat food for cats prone to weight gain with urinary health concerns
BENEFITS
STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths.
MODERATE CALORIE
Moderate calorie content, 14% less than Feline Urinary SO morsels in gravy, to help maintain ideal weight.
URINE DILUTION
Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals
LOW RSS
Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.
S/O INDEX
The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to help support urinary health