Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie morsels in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Urinary SO Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive wet cat food for cats prone to weight gain with urinary health concerns
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HELPS PREVENT STONES
Specialized adult cat food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Low calorie cat food (14% less than Royal Canin Urinary SO Morsels in Gravy Wet Cat Food) for ideal weight maintenance
BLADDER HEALTH
RSS methodology for cat bladder health helps lower the risk of crystal formation
S/O INDEX
The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to help support urinary health
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, chicken liver, salmon, pork plasma, chicken, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, natural flavors, salt, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, guar gum, fish oil, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite].
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 8.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.3%, Moisture (max.) 84.5%.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 658 kcal ME/kg; 56 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).