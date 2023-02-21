Feline Urinary SO morsels in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Existing formats

1 x 3oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Struvite dissolution

Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths.

Controlled magnesium

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones

Urine dilution

Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals.

Low RSS

Relative super saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

S/O Index

The diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Calorie content: This diet contains 765 kcal ME/kg; 65 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.75%, Moisture (max.) 82.5%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken liver, chicken by-products, wheat gluten, wheat flour, natural flavors, modified corn starch, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, salt, fish oil, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, sodium bisulfate, DL-Methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.04%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.02%, Calcium (max.) 0.28%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.29%, Magnesium (max.) 0.02%.
chunks in gravy

