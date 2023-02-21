Feline Urinary SO morsels in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Existing formats
1 x 3oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Struvite dissolution
Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths.
Controlled magnesium
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones
Urine dilution
Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals.
Low RSS
Relative super saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.
S/O Index
The diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.