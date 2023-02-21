Feline Urinary SO morsels in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Urinary SO is a veterinary-exclusive adult cat food for cats with urinary health concerns
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HELPS DISSOLVE STONES
Innovative urinary tract cat food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones
HELPS PREVENT STONE REOCCURANCE
Specialized diet, with a reduced level of magnesium, helps prevent struvite stones from reoccurring
BLADDER HEALTH
RSS methodology for cat bladder health lowers the risk of crystal formation
S/O INDEX
The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to support urinary health
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken liver, chicken by-products, wheat gluten, wheat flour, natural flavors, modified corn starch, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, salt, fish oil, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, sodium bisulfate, DL-Methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.75%, Moisture (max.) 82.5%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 765 kcal ME/kg; 65 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).