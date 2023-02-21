Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Gastrointestinal

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal is a veterinary-exclusive dry cat food for adult cats with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HIGH CALORIE CONTENT

Allows cats to eat small meal portions and still get the nutrition they need because of the adult cat food’s high calorie content

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality

URINARY SUPPORT

The exclusive S/O Index, which creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder, supports urinary health

