Feline Gastrointestinal
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Gastrointestinal is a veterinary-exclusive dry cat food for adult cats with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities
Sizes available
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HIGH CALORIE CONTENT
Allows cats to eat small meal portions and still get the nutrition they need because of the adult cat food’s high calorie content
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality
URINARY SUPPORT
The exclusive S/O Index, which creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder, supports urinary health
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, brown rice, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, natural flavors, egg product, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, sodium pyrophosphate, calcium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, DL-methionine, psyllium seed husk, salt, fructooligosaccharides, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, vegetable oil, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-lysine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 30.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 7.4%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.18%, Potassium (min.) 0.6%, Sodium (min.) 0.44%, Vitamin E (min.) 385 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3890 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 440 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).