Gastrointestinal Fiber Response Thin Slices In Gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
24 x 3oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
EASY TRANSIT
Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help maintain a healthy transit.
ADEQUATE ENERGY
Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy body weight.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken liver, pork by-products, chicken by-products, corn flour, pork plasma, powdered psyllium seed husk, modified corn starch, glycine, powdered cellulose, fish oil, calcium sulfate, sodium aluminosilicate, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, taurine, calcium carbonate, natural flavors, vitamins[L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, sodium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Crude Protein (min.)5.1%, Crude Fat (min.)1.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.6%, Moisture (max.)84.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.05%, Potassium (min.)0.1%, Sodium (min.)0.08%, Vitamin E (min.)62 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)28 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 712 kcal ME/kg; 61 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline GASTROINTESTINAL FIBER RESPONSE thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.