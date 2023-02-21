Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Gastrointestinal Fiber Response Thin Slices In Gravy

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats

1 x 3oz

24 x 3oz

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help maintain a healthy transit.

Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy body weight.

A combination of highly digestible proteins, prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

