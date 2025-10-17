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HomeCatsProductsVet ProductsFeline Gastrointestinal Kitten Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline Gastrointestinal Kitten Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Feline Gastrointestinal Kitten Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce

Feline Gastrointestinal Kitten Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for cats - Mothers and their kittens from weaning to adulthood

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Sizes available

5.1 ozoz 5.1

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

OPTIMAL GROWTH

High energy formula for kittens with gastrointestinal sensitivities to provide adequate calories in smaller volumes and meet nutrient needs for growth.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.

PRODUCT DETAILS