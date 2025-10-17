Feline Gastrointestinal Kitten Ultra Soft Mousse in Sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for cats - Mothers and their kittens from weaning to adulthood
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
OPTIMAL GROWTH
High energy formula for kittens with gastrointestinal sensitivities to provide adequate calories in smaller volumes and meet nutrient needs for growth.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Water sufficient for processing, chicken liver, chicken by-products, chicken, pork by-products, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, glycine, casein, pork plasma, modified corn starch, brewers rice flour, hydrolyzed poultry by-products aggregate, fish oil, hydrolyzed yeast, sodium tripolyphosphate, carrageenan, vegetable oil, sodium aluminosilicate, natural flavors, calcium carbonate, guar gum, potassium chloride, taurine, choline chloride, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], citric acid, fructooligosaccharides, sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene.
Crude Protein (min.)9.5%, Crude Fat (min.)3.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.8%, Moisture (max.)79.7%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.07%, Potassium (min.)0.13%, Sodium (min.)0.11%, Vitamin E (min.)105 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)38 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 954 kcal ME/kg; 138 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline GASTROINTESTINAL KITTEN ultra soft mousse in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth, gestation, and lactation.