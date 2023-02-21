Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Gastrointestinal Kitten ultra soft mousse in sauce

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Kittens from weaning to adulthood.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula.

Optimal growth

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.

Adapted texture

Specific mousse texture to help facilitate food intake in kittens with decreased appetites and help the transition from milk to solid food.

Digestive support

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

