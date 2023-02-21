Feline Gastrointestinal loaf

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for cats.

1 x 5.1oz

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

High energy

High energy content, 54% more than Feline Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie thin slices in gravy, to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

Digestive support

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health. 

High palatability

High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

