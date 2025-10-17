Feline Gastrointestinal Loaf
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
HIGH ENERGY
High energy content, 60% more than Feline Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie thin slices in gravy, to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, chicken liver, chicken, corn flour, brewers rice flour, pork plasma, fish oil, powdered cellulose, calcium sulfate, sodium tripolyphosphate, sodium aluminosilicate, potassium chloride, natural flavors, carob bean gum, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, carrageenan, citric acid, glycine, sodium carbonate, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Crude Protein (min.)7.5%, Crude Fat (min.)4.8%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.3%, Moisture (max.)77.2%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.08%, Potassium (min.)0.14%, Sodium (min.)0.09%, Vitamin E (min.)132 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)46 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 1121 kcal ME/kg; 163 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline GASTROINTESTINAL loaf is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.