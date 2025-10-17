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Feline Gastrointestinal Loaf
Feline Gastrointestinal Loaf

Feline Gastrointestinal Loaf

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats

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Sizes available

5.1 ozoz 5.1

24x5.1 ozoz 24x5.1

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.

HIGH ENERGY

High energy content, 60% more than Feline Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie thin slices in gravy, to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.

PRODUCT DETAILS