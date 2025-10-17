Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

HomeCatsProductsVet ProductsFeline Glycoadvanced
Feline Glycoadvanced

Feline Glycoadvanced

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats

Read more

Sizes available

1.5 lb

4 lb

8.8 lb

17.6 lb

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

Find a vet

PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

HEALTHY BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS

Contains over 40% less starch than ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Support dry.

QUALITY OF LIFE

This diet is formulated to support vitality, healthy blood glucose levels and a healthy body weight which are factors that can positively impact the quality of life.

HEALTHY WEIGHT

Formulated with a reduced level of starch (over 40% less starch than ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Support dry), high protein and optimal nutrients to support healthy weight loss and weight maintenance.

PRODUCT DETAILS