Feline Glycoadvanced Loaf in Sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
HEALTHY BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS
Contains over 50% less starch than ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Support loaf in sauce.
QUALITY OF LIFE
This diet is formulated to support vitality, healthy blood glucose levels and a healthy body weight which are factors that can positively impact the quality of life.
HEALTHY WEIGHT
Formulated with a reduced level of starch (over 50% less starch than ROYAL CANIN® Feline Satiety Support loaf in sauce), high protein and optimal nutrients to support healthy weight loss and weight maintenance.
PRODUCT DETAILS
|CAT'S WEIGHT
|IDEAL WEIGHT MAINTENANCE
|WEIGHT LOSS: Starting and Long-term Maintenance
|lb
|kg
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|6.6
|3
|1 + 3/4 can
|250
|1 + 1/4 can
|170
|8.8
|4
|2 can
|305
|1 + 2/4 can
|210
|13
|6
|2 + 3/4 can
|405
|2 can
|275