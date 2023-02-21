Feline Glycobalance
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Glycobalance is an adult cat food formulated to help support healthy post-prandial blood glucose levels
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
REDUCED STARCH LEVELS
Formulated with a reduced level of starch, 29% less than Feline Health Nutrition Adult Fit and Active
CAT PREBIOTICS
Helps minimize glucose fluctuations with a combination of prebiotics and both soluble and insoluble
MAINTAINS MUSCLE MASS
High protein content helps to maintain muscle mass
Ingredient: Chicken by-product meal, barley, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, soy protein isolate, tapioca, powdered cellulose, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried chicory root, fish oil, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, calcium sulfate, vegetable oil, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], potassium citrate, L-arginine, taurine, salt, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 44.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 10.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 6.7%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Dietary Starch*(max.) 24.0%, Sugars* (max.) 5.4%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3519 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 320 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).