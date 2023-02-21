Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Glycobalance

Feline Glycobalance

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Glycobalance is an adult cat food formulated to help support healthy post-prandial blood glucose levels

Sizes available

4.4lb

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

REDUCED STARCH LEVELS

Formulated with a reduced level of starch, 29% less than Feline Health Nutrition Adult Fit and Active

CAT PREBIOTICS

Helps minimize glucose fluctuations with a combination of prebiotics and both soluble and insoluble

MAINTAINS MUSCLE MASS

High protein content helps to maintain muscle mass

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025