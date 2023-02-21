Feline Urinary SO® + Hydrolyzed Protein
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Sizes available
12oz
6.6lb
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urinary tract health
Formulated to increase the urine volume and help in the management of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals through the use of Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology.
Hydrolyzed protein
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, vegetable oil, dried chicory root, salt, fish oil, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate, sodium silico aluminate, sodium bisulfate, calcium carbonate, DL methionine, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min) 25.0%, Crude Fat (min) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max) 6.9%, Moisture (max) 8.0%, Calcium (max) 0.9%, Phosphorus (max) 0.9%, Magnesium (max) 0.06%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3628 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 334 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).