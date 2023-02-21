Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Renal Support Early Consult

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.

Sizes available

12oz

4.4lb

8.8lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Early renal support

Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at an early stage.

Age support

Designed with nutrients, including antioxidants and New Zealand Green Mussel, to help support cats with early signs of aging.

Digestive support

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers, including prebiotics and EPA + DHA, helps to support digestive health.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

