Feline Satiety + Hydrolyzed Protein Dry Cat Food

This veterinary-exclusive dry cat food is specially formulated to promote safe weight loss in overweight and obese cats who also have known food sensitivities. This complete and balanced diet promotes satiety—meaning it provides a feeling of satisfaction, which helps your cat feel full between meals and be less likely to beg. It is formulated with hydrolyzed proteins, proteins that are broken down to such a small size that they can be eaten and absorbed with a lower risk of triggering signs of a food sensitivity. High natural fiber levels help keep them feeling full, and a complex of nutrients reinforces your cat’s skin barrier to support skin health. Plus, the exclusive S/O Index promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Remember, exercise like playtime can also help your cat achieve a healthy weight. Be sure to consult your veterinarian to know what level of activity is appropriate for your pet.