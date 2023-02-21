Feline Satiety + Hydrolyzed Protein Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Multifunction Satiety + Hydrolyzed Protein is a veterinary-exclusive dry cat food formulated to help overweight and obese adult cats with a food sensitivity lose weight
Sizes available
15.4lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
This veterinary-exclusive dry cat food is specially formulated to promote safe weight loss in overweight and obese cats who also have known food sensitivities. This complete and balanced diet promotes satiety—meaning it provides a feeling of satisfaction, which helps your cat feel full between meals and be less likely to beg. It is formulated with hydrolyzed proteins, proteins that are broken down to such a small size that they can be eaten and absorbed with a lower risk of triggering signs of a food sensitivity. High natural fiber levels help keep them feeling full, and a complex of nutrients reinforces your cat’s skin barrier to support skin health. Plus, the exclusive S/O Index promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Remember, exercise like playtime can also help your cat achieve a healthy weight. Be sure to consult your veterinarian to know what level of activity is appropriate for your pet.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Royal Canin Multifunction Satiety + Hydrolyzed Protein is a veterinary-exclusive dry cat food formulated to help obese and overweight adult cats with a food sensitivity lose weight
BEGGING CONTROL
Helps satisfy hunger with a special blend of fibers to help cats feel full and less likely to beg
SKIN SUPPORT
Reinforces the skin barrier with essential nutrients to support healthy skin in cats with skin sensitivities