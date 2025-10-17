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HomeCatsProductsVet ProductsFeline Satiety Support Weight Management thin slices in gravy
Feline Satiety Support Weight Management thin slices in gravy
Feline Satiety Support Weight Management thin slices in gravy

Feline Satiety Support Weight Management thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

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Sizes available

3 ozoz 3

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

Royal Canin Satiety Support Weight Management is a veterinary-exclusive wet cat food formulated to help overweight and obese cats lose weight and help reduce their begging behavior

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BENEFITS

EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months using this nutritional approach.

BEGGING CONTROL

High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Nutritional approach shown to help control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss.

MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.

PRODUCT DETAILS