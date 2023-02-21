Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Satiety Support Weight Management thin slices in gravy

Feline Satiety Support Weight Management thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Satiety Support Weight Management is a veterinary-exclusive wet cat food formulated to help overweight and obese cats lose weight and help reduce their begging behavior

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

High protein helps maintain muscle mass as cats achieve their ideal weight

SATISFIES HUNGER

A special blend of fibers in this wet food helps cats feel full

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025