Feline Satiety Support Weight Management thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Satiety Support Weight Management is a veterinary-exclusive wet cat food formulated to help overweight and obese cats lose weight and help reduce their begging behavior
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
High protein helps maintain muscle mass as cats achieve their ideal weight
SATISFIES HUNGER
A special blend of fibers in this wet food helps cats feel full
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, pork by-products, pork liver, brewers rice flour, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, egg product, natural flavors, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, guar gum, taurine, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, chondroitin sulfate.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5.8%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.4%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.4%, Moisture (max.) 86.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 53 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 15 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 597 kcal ME/kg; 51 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).