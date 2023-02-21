Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Satiety Support Weight Management

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Satiety Support is a veterinary-exclusive dry cat food formulated to help overweight and obese cats lose weight and help reduce their begging behavior

Sizes available

18.7lb

12oz

7.7lb

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT

Targeted nutrients support bones and joints placed under stress by excess body weight

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

High protein helps maintain lean muscle mass as cats achieve their ideal weight

SATISFIES HUNGER

High natural fiber level in this dry food keeps cats satisfied between meals

PRODUCT DETAILS

